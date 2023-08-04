SkyView
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home

By Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - For one Chapin family, good things have not been coming in small packages.

Rebecca Kajouras reports to WIS she’s been contending with hundreds of Amazon packages arriving at her doorstep. They’re all filled with dresses, arriving at her home since February.

“People that stop by, I ask them if they want a dress, I’m like do you want a dress, I even offered two to my mail lady,” she said.

The packages are all labeled as returns but are coming from unique addresses and unique senders.

She said she has an Amazon account but isn’t sure why the boxes keep arriving.

“I can’t really get anybody from Amazon to give me a straight answer on what it is, when it’s going to stop, or how they’re going to handle it.”

She showed WIS what she estimates to be more than 100 packages from the last five weeks alone.

A spokesperson from Amazon said the corporate giant is investigating. The company also sent a statement reading:

Third-party sellers are prohibited from sending unsolicited packages to customers. If you receive a package or item that you didn’t order, check with friends and family or contact Customer Service to confirm it’s not a gift to you. If you receive a package addressed to someone else, please contact Customer Service. If you confirm that the package addressed to you wasn’t ordered by you or anyone you know, report the package online by going to the Report Unwanted Package form. Amazon investigates reports of “brushing” and takes action on bad actors that violate our policies, including suspending or removing selling privileges, withholding payments, and working with law enforcement. Customers don’t need to return the item.

In the meantime, Kajouras said she has been donating and giving away the dresses. She said she wants to avoid sending them to a landfill.

