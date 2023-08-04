GRAPHIC: Convenience store workers caught on video beating man seen trying to take cigarettes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) - In northern California, two 7-Eleven clerks beat up a man seen trying to steal, and a witness caught it all on camera.

The beating seen in this now-viral video is under investigation by the Stockton Police department.

The clip, more than five minutes long, shows a man emptying shelves of cigarettes into a trash can and store clerks stepping in as a bystander recorded the tense moments.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Contents of this video may be disturbing for some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a man inside the store. (Source: KCRA/@YO FOLKERS/CNN)

That 7-Eleven store is on South Center Street in Stockton, about a half-mile away from the business co-owned by the man who took the video, who wanted to be identified as “Deda.”

“And I’m telling him, ‘No, there’s nothing we can do. There’s nothing you can do. Just let him take and just go,’” said Deda. “I’m trying to feel it out. My job is to make it home. … Hopefully everyone learns in this situation to be in a better mindset next time.”

He said he was just stopping by the 7-Eleven for a Red Bull and gas when he saw the masked man go behind the counter.

“Once the guy was done, he tried to bypass the other employee,” Deda said. “The other employee grabs him, and another grabs the stick. And then from there, the fiasco happens.”

In the clip, the man is hit more than two-dozen times.

“Then I had to get really stern with my words. ‘It’s enough,’ so they kind of stopped,” Deda said. “I’m narrating the situation: ‘He doesn’t have a gun. He’s all right. Are you done? Are you done? Are you done? Now it’s time for everyone to go. … He needs to go and you guys need to stop.’”

Stockton police said someone from the business eventually called police. Police said a report was taken and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Deda said he worries the situation would have escalated further had he not been there and said the city and the people in it need to step up and be better than what he saw inside the store.

“We just need to figure out as a community that we have to love each other. We have to do better,” he said.

