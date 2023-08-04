SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Lava

Lava is a 4-year-old dog that weighs 45 pounds up for adoption. Pawmetto Lifeline is calling him a “Doodle” mix. They think he could possibly be mixed with Giant Schnauzer or Irish Setter.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lava is a 4-year-old dog that weighs 45 pounds up for adoption. Pawmetto Lifeline is calling him a “Doodle” mix. They think he could possibly be mixed with Giant Schnauzer or Irish Setter.

Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Lava from a local municipal shelter that picked him up as a stray. He is a very sweet, loving boy! They think he must have lived in a house before. He is very good inside and completely crate-trained and house-trained!  Lava is an incredibly well-behaved boy and already knows how to sit. He is a super low-maintenance, laidback guy.

Lava enjoys going for walks and just chilling out with his humans. Lava will stick his whole head in a bucket of water so he would probably love to swim too! He gets along great with other dogs and loves to run around in the yard with them! Lava has done fine with cats that are very laidback but does like to chase them if they run.

Pawmetto Lifeline’s medical team thinks Lava may have been hit by a car previously. X-rays showed that Lava has an old fracture of his right hip (femoral head) where the hip bone is higher than it should be. You don’t even notice it unless he is standing still and will sometimes hold his leg up a little. He is on a pain management medication. It will be up to the adopters if they want to pursue further treatment but it doesn’t really seem to bother him at all.

If you are interested in adopting Lava, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

