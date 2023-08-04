FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More hazy sun looks to return this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances and clouds are set to decrease as we transition to our upcoming weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Rain chances drop off into our Friday, but stray storms can’t be ruled out into this afternoon.

More weekend sunshine returns with limited shower & storm chances, as the region remains humid.

Highs get back to the low 90s as we press into the weekend.

Monday temps are slightly hotter with spotty storms possible for the afternoon.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Happy Friday! Some clouds will give way to breaks of sun later tomorrow though, with highs pushing back to the upper 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Saturday and Sunday still look to come along with more sunshine, with only a spotty chance of showers & storms.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Few showers early on, switching to some later day breaks of sun with a chance of stray storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: More sun breaks out with a spotty storm chance. Highs push closer to 93 degrees.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with a stray t-storm possible. Highs hold in the low 90s.

Monday: Slightly hotter high temps in the mid-90s with isolated p.m. storms.

Tuesday: Spotty storms will be possible with good hazy breaks of sun. Highs in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.