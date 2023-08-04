Deputies searching for Lexington County siblings

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two Lexington children.

Brother and sister Neville Ritchey and Bre Ritchey were last seen by their foster father near their Rose Hill Court home.

Fifteen-year-old Neville is 5′9″ and 120 pounds with brown hair.

Eleven-year-old Bre is 4′11″ and 135 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call deputies at 803-785-8230.

