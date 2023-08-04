SkyView
Deputies arrest man following deadly crash

Deputies said Jaquice Williams was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of...
Deputies said Jaquice Williams was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, and possession of a stolen vehicle.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a man following a crash that killed two women.

On Monday, July 17, an RCSD deputy spotted a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jaquice Williams, that was reported stolen out of Columbia.

According to RCSD, when the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Mallet Hill Road, the Williams fled. The deputy then lost sight of the vehicle as he approached Polo Road.

Deputies were notified by dispatch that a vehicle had crashed at 811 Mallet Hill Road and was on fire as they circulated the area to find the vehicle.

Two passengers in the vehicle were killed in the crash, RCSD stated.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford previously identified the two passengers as 21-year-old Makiya Alford and 19-year-old Keyona Bryant Williams. Williams was injured and taken to the hospital.

Williams was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, Williams was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said Williams was arrested by the Columbia Police Department on Wednesday, June 7 for discharging a firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon, but was released on bond the next day.

“This man’s lawlessness cost two young people their lives,” Sheriff Lott said. “He should not have been on the streets in the first place. Another criminal, out on bond, terrorizing our community.”

