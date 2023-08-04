SkyView
Attorneys want Satterfields left out of Alex Murdaugh insurance case

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, last week, filed a motion to add the sons of his former housekeeper to the action taken by the convicted murderer’s insurance company that paid after their mother’s death.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion to add the sons of Gloria Satterfield as parties in the federal action against Murdaugh or have the action dismissed by the insurance company if they are not added.

Satterfield worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaughs and died in February of 2018 after falling to her death on the stairs of the Moselle property.

However, the attorneys for Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott say their clients are not claiming any interest in the outcome of the case.

“Alex Murdaugh needs to answer alone for the money he stole from Nautilus Insurance Company that was paid to Gloria’s sons,” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a statement.

In the motion filed by Bland and Richter, they say Murdaugh’s motion is a “false assertation that the Satterfields claim an interest relating to the subject matter of this action.”

In May of 2022, Nautilus filed a complaint against Murdaugh and other defendants, stating that the information they received from Murdaugh regarding this case was incorrect.

Nautilus is seeking to recover the $3.8 million it paid in the settlement stating the money was paid based on false claims made by Murdaugh.

Murdaugh responded to the lawsuit on May 1, admitting he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield’s fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.

“Bland Richter has filed a limited appearance and a response by their clients Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott to Alex Murdaugh’s and his lawyers’ continued attempt to victimize them and divert the attention away from Murdaugh’s habitual criminality and theft in a pending federal court action,” the attorneys said in a statement. “Enough is enough.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

