After power outage affected homes and businesses, Forest Acres Police renews calls for annexation

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has renewed an effort for residents who live in the area to annex into the city of Forest Acres.

Police officials said annexation is a process where an unincorporated Richland County property is moved into the City of Forest Acres. According to city officials, annexation affords the property owner rights to free city services such as garbage, recycling, yard debris collection, and localized police protection.

During a power outage on Thursday, August 4, Forest Acres residents kept calling FAPD headquarters for answers, their calls were rerouted to the City of Columbia because their property was not a part of the City of Forest Acres.

qawfkljdfakljdfaes (City of Forest Acres)

The areas that are in the Forest Acres community but are registered as Richland County properties seen in white within the green city limit map are called “donut holes,” according to officials. City administrators want to close those holes so that all issues in the area can be resolved by the FAPD or Forest Acres officials. Closing the donut hole would also make Forest Acres eligible for larger state and federal grants, officials added.

In order to annex, properties have to be adjacent to current Forest Acres borders and must not be a part of another municipality according to a Forest Acres PowerPoint. Right now State Law only allows properties that are contiguous to Forest Acres’ current borders to be annexed, according to the city’s website. Officials add that entire street blocks can come together to speed up the process.

There are many benefits to annexation that officials point out that will help the community including potentially lower taxes and fees, free city services and localized police protection.

According to a press release, the annexation goes as follows:

1. Month one: Application goes before the planning commission

2. Month two: First reading at City Council meeting

3. Month three: Second reading at City Council meeting

Officials said once applications are approved, they will take care of the rest and notify nearly 20 agencies of the change for you. For more information, visit the join Forest Acres website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.