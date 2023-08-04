SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Multiple people taken to the emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland
Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting
Renamed under Mayor Kirkman Finlay, the century-old property was revitalized in 1991 with a...
Columbia park receives $22.5M following years of neglect
The Forest Acres and Columbia Police Departments reported a power outage at major intersections...
Multiple businesses and homes without power in Forest Acres and City of Columbia after outage

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has renewed an effort for residents who live in the...
After power outage affected homes and businesses, Forest Acres Police renews calls for annexation
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says