West Columbia man sentenced to prison for intent to deliver fentanyl

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Court officials said Daniel Scott Burgess, 39, of West Columbia, was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by four years of court-ordered supervision by United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis.

Court evidence and an investigation revealed that between November 10, 2018, and September 5, 2021, law enforcement agencies from Richland, Lexington, and Berkeley Counties arrested Burgess at different times for various drug and firearm offenses.

Agents and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta-Carolinas High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (ACHIDTA) Task Force in Columbia worked together to combine Burgess’ multiple state cases for one federal prosecution.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.