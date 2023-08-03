South Carolina Department of Corrections inspection team conducted audit on Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported a team was sent to inspect a Richland County jail.

Officials said a team of 15 South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inspectors spent two days at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducting detailed inspections into issues that are affecting the facility.

Ongoing issues at Alvin S. Glenn have raised the level of concern about safety according to officials and the decision was made to analyze the facility with a level of detailed expertise said jail officials.

The team included experts in:

Electronics

Cameras

Construction

Locking systems

Perimeter security

Institutional security

Maintenance

Security procedures

Policy

Leadership

Fencing

Staffing

Alvin S. Glenn administrators said the inspection is another part of an ongoing process to work on meeting the Minimum Standards for Local Detention Facilities and ensuring safety for inmates, staff, and the public.

Officials add the audit will be delivered to the Richland County Administrator and Council when it is complete

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.