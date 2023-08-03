SkyView
South Carolina Department of Corrections inspection team conducted audit on Richland County jail

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported a team was sent to inspect a Richland County jail.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported a team was sent to inspect a Richland County jail.

Officials said a team of 15 South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inspectors spent two days at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducting detailed inspections into issues that are affecting the facility.

Ongoing issues at Alvin S. Glenn have raised the level of concern about safety according to officials and the decision was made to analyze the facility with a level of detailed expertise said jail officials.

The team included experts in:

  • Electronics
  • Cameras
  • Construction
  • Locking systems
  • Perimeter security
  • Institutional security
  • Maintenance
  • Security procedures
  • Policy
  • Leadership
  • Fencing
  • Staffing

Alvin S. Glenn administrators said the inspection is another part of an ongoing process to work on meeting the Minimum Standards for Local Detention Facilities and ensuring safety for inmates, staff, and the public.

Officials add the audit will be delivered to the Richland County Administrator and Council when it is complete

