Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An animal complaint from the father of missing woman Allisha Watts led officers to enter her Moore County home, according to law enforcement.

Foxfire Village Police said they initially got a request to check on Watts’ dog because of the father’s fear the animal had been left in her home alone for several days.

Officers forcibly entered the Foxtail Lane home July 19, according to a report from the Foxfire Village Police Department. Once inside, police secured the dog, the chief said.

The next day, the department was contacted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and made aware of Watts’ status as a missing person, according to Foxfire Village Police Chief Chad Shue. He added they advised the CMPD that she was not at her home.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

People from across the state have rallied in support of the missing 39-year-old woman.

Last weekend, Watts’ family and friends organized a search party off Woodward Avenue near Camp North End but were unable to find her.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to help with expenses.

