SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home

Last weekend, Watts’ family and friends organized a search party off Woodward Avenue near Camp North End but were unable to find her.
Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.(Source: Submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An animal complaint from the father of missing woman Allisha Watts led officers to enter her Moore County home, according to law enforcement.

Foxfire Village Police said they initially got a request to check on Watts’ dog because of the father’s fear the animal had been left in her home alone for several days.

Officers forcibly entered the Foxtail Lane home July 19, according to a report from the Foxfire Village Police Department. Once inside, police secured the dog, the chief said.

The next day, the department was contacted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and made aware of Watts’ status as a missing person, according to Foxfire Village Police Chief Chad Shue. He added they advised the CMPD that she was not at her home.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

People from across the state have rallied in support of the missing 39-year-old woman.

Last weekend, Watts’ family and friends organized a search party off Woodward Avenue near Camp North End but were unable to find her.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Fire responders evacuated the third floor of building on 3 Medical Park Drive, which is...
Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland Hospital
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
Renamed under Mayor Kirkman Finlay, the century-old property was revitalized in 1991 with a...
Columbia park receives $22.5M following years of neglect

Latest News

Phillip Ray Steele, 38, was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and...
Man accused of kidnapping wife booked after hours-long standoff with Richland County deputies
A Midlands high school principal and his family are expected to return home this week after...
River Bluff High School Principal return home after family injured in Hawaii crash
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has renewed an effort for residents who live in the...
After power outage affected homes and businesses, Forest Acres Police renews calls for annexation
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More hazy sun looks to return this weekend
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Forest Acres Police renews calls for annexation