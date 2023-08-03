Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple people were taken to the emergency room to be evaluated after a coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Thursday.

According to the Columbia Richland Fire Department, the leak happened in a maintenance room of the building on 3 Medical Park Drive.

Fire responders arrived after 4 p.m. and evacuated the third floor out of caution.

Fire crews said air in the building has been assessed and its safe for re-entry.

