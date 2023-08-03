Multiple businesses and homes without power in Forest Acres and City of Columbia after outage

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres and Columbia Police Departments reported a power outage at major intersections has caused traffic delays in the City of Columbia and Forest Acres.

Columbia police said Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to fix the issue. Forest Acres police officers are at major intersections, officials are advising drivers to use caution while on the road.

🚨 #ColumbiaPDSC officers are aware of widespread power outages affecting intersections in @CityofColumbia. @domenergysc crews are fixing the issue. ⚠️ Use caution & stay extra alert while driving. pic.twitter.com/2tH2yi2zvf — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 3, 2023

An investigation into what caused the power outage has been started by Dominion Energy and more than 2500 homes and businesses have been currently affected.

