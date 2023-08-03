SkyView
Man back behind bars on probation violation and possession of a firearm charges

Anthony Bockus, 29, was arrested by Lexington County deputies on Tuesday and is facing charges...
Anthony Bockus, 29, was arrested by Lexington County deputies on Tuesday and is facing charges of possession of a firearm or ammo by person convicted of felony and violation of terms of probation.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested again after being sentenced last year of stealing guns form a Walmart in Columbia.

Anthony Bockus, 29, was arrested by Lexington County deputies on Tuesday and is facing charges of possession of a firearm or ammo by person convicted of felony and violation of terms of probation.

In June 2022, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Bockus was accused of staying inside the Harbison Blvd Walmart after hours and stealing multiple long guns from a case. He was also accused of breaking into a vehicle and taking key fobs.

Columbia police later captured him at a convenience store and recovered all of the stolen weapons.

Bockus was charged with second degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and petit larceny.

According to public records, Bockus was serving a sentence in connection to those crimes and was on probation.

Bockus was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond is set at $40,000.

