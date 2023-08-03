Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man found submerged in Lake Murray.

Fisher said 43-year-old Jonathan Lee Shealy was found was recovered by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team Thursday, July 27.

Though an autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday, July 29, the cause of death is pending, according to Fisher.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

