Large fight breaks out at Aiken High; Burke County struggles with scuffles

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just a few days into the new academic year, there’s been an outbreak of fights at local schools.

The latest one was at Aiken High School, where a large fight erupted at lunchtime Thursday, starting in the cafeteria and spilling outside.

A few students suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene. One student was taken to a hospital with a possible arm fracture, according to police.

Despite rumors, there was no gun and no stabbing, police said.

Several students are in custody and more arrests may follow, police said.

Video footage from the scene shows someone being taken out to an ambulance on a stretcher. Soon afterward, another stretcher was being wheeled into the building.

SEE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

The school was placed on soft lockdown as worried parents converged on the campus.

The entrance to the school was being blocked around 1 p.m., according to witnesses.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said around that time that “the situation is under control at this time and there are no current threats to any students.”

Around 2:15 p.m., Aiken High School sent a message to parents about the situation:

Law enforcement has responded to an altercation at Aiken High School and reports of a weapon on campus. Upon investigation, no firearm has been able to be located as reported. Their investigation is ongoing.

Our school is on a soft lockdown at this time as law enforcement secured the scene, investigates and provides support. All students are safe and in classrooms awaiting further instruction.

We recognize how alarming this situation is for all and have appreciated your patience and cooperation as we have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families. With the scene secure, we are now able to allow students to be signed out by a parent or guardian. Should you wish to sign out your student early, we certainly understand and will appreciate your patience as long wait times are expected.

Additional information will be shared as soon as it is available.

Meanwhile in Georgia

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, Burke County High School is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of fights.

As a result of about four fights at Burke County High School, administrators have added new safety measures and increased supervision.

“As soon as we became aware of these incidents, our staff and faculty swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situations,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said in a letter to parents. “We understand your concern and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously.”

She said the district is enhancing its “monitoring efforts” across the school, especially during high-risk times such as breaks and dismissal.

The district has also requested and received the presence of additional law enforcement personnel on campus in addition to the two assigned school resource officers.

The offenders have been removed from campus and criminal charges will be pursued for some of the cases, according to a letter from Dr. Angela Williams that’s being sent home to parents.

Educators will also talk to students about how to prevent situations like these and conflict resolution. Williams urges parents to take the time to talk with their kids about these topics, as well.

“We firmly believe that a safe and supportive school environment is vital for the academic and personal growth of our students,” Williams wrote. “By working together as a community, we can ensure that our school remains a place where every child feels secure and encouraged to thrive.”

She said parents’ involvement and support “are essential in reinforcing these values at home.”

READ THE LETTER:

