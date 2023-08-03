SkyView
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. - (WMBF) - A man who kidnapped and killed an 80-year-old woman will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A sentencing hearing was held on Thursday for Dominique Brand after it had been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

The judge sentenced Brand to two life sentences plus 10 years in prison.

A federal judge found Brand guilty back in September 2022 of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was...
Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was found in Marion County.(Source: Elvington family)

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

Brand was convicted of three charges: kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

RELATED COVERAGE | Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother

“Dominique Brand’s crimes were senseless, tragic, and irreversible,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “His conviction and life sentence reflect the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to working with our local, state, and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable. We hope Ms. Elvington’s loved ones can find healing in knowing that justice has been served.”

During the hearing, Elvington’s family made victim-impact statements before the sentencing.

It was revealed by family members and the judge during the sentencing hearing that Elvington prayed for Brand during the final hours of her life.

Elvington’s oldest daughter made Brand look at her while she spoke to him about her mother.

Harold Elvington said during his victim impact statement that he forgave Brand because that’s what his mother would have done.

“What keeps us going is our mom’s in heaven, that’s what keeps us going, know where she’s at. That’s what keeps us driving knowing she’s in heaven and she’s better off than us,” Harold Elvington said.

It’s not clear at this point which prison Brand will spend the rest of his life.

