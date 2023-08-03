Judge dismisses the indictment involving former Westinghouse electric Company executive

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge dismissed the indictment of a case against former Westinghouse Electric Company executive Jeff Benjamin.

In 2021, Benjamin faced charges stemming from a federal investigation into a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

The U-S attorney’s office says the company participated in criminal misconduct surrounding the failed construction of two new nuclear units.

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis dismissed the indictment for a violation of Benjamin’s Constitutional right to an unbiased grand jury.

“The Court recognizes that dismissal is a drastic remedy. Constitutional violations, however, constitute extreme cases. To protect “the law as an institution, [] the community at large, and the democratic ideal reflected in the processes of our courts[,]” the Court must take all necessary steps, including, in this case, dismissal of the indictment,” read a quote from the order granting Benjamin’s motion to dismiss.

In March, a former utility executive was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the project.

There is no word if there will be another trial against Westinghouse.

“We are very gratified by Judge Lewis’s lucid and articulate ruling, properly finding under the facts and the Constitution that Mr. Benjamin’s unequivocal Fifth Amendment right to an unbiased grand jury was compromised in this case. We also applaud her recognition that while dismissal is rare, it is also required in matters such as this one where such an extreme Constitutional violation occurred,” said William M. Sullivan, Jr., lead counsel for Benjamin.

A copy of the dismissal order can be found below:

