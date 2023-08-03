SkyView
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years

An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.(Pexels)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.

According to arrest warrants, Julia Rhinehart-Mountain, 68, of Irmo, failed to file her tax returns for the tax years 2016-2021.

Rhinehart-Mountain is accused of not paying a total of $25,605 in Withholding Tax she collected from employees for those years.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said during that time, she had a taxable income totaling $926,000 and owes the state $28,461 as a result.

She was charged with six counts of tax evasion and six counts of failing to pay withholding tax money collected from employees.

If convicted, the owner of Cheers Transitional Services faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each of the 12 counts.

Rhinehart-Mountain is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

