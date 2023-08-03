SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Georgia man argues to free wife from jail after she allegedly tried to plot his murder

According to a Bahamas news outlet, a judge set a $100,000 bond for the former Dothan pageant queen implicated in an alleged plot to kill her husband.
By Ken Curtis and Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After previously being denied bond, a south Georgia beauty queen has received bail in the Bahamas — all thanks to her husband, who she allegedly plotted to kill.

On Tuesday, Bahamas Court News reported prosecutors dropped their opposition to bail for 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver and two suspected co-conspirators. The decision came after officials conferred with her husband Robert Shiver, a successful businessman and ex-Falcons player.

Afterward, a judge set Lindsay’s bond at $100,000 in cash and $20,000 each for Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, two Bahamian men who were allegedly involved in the murder-for-hire scheme.

RELATED: Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas

Under court-ordered terms, Lindsay must remain in the Bahamas, where she and her husband own a vacation home, Atlanta News First’s sister station WTVY reported. She also has to check in with police several times per week and wear an ankle monitor.

Robert and Lindsay had what appeared to be a blissful marriage until a few months ago, when she began an affair with Bethel, reports say. Amid divorce counterclaims in mid-July, Bahamian police say they uncovered the murder plot while investigating a burglary implicating Newbold as the hitman.

Lindsay, who grew up in near Dothan, Ala., was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Festival pageant. The Thomasville couple met at Auburn University, where Robert played football.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina State...
S.C. leaders believe new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more
During the hearing, attorneys for both sides delivered their arguments, nine people spoke on...
Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte sentenced to seven years in prison
Renamed under Mayor Kirkman Finlay, the century-old property was revitalized in 1991 with a...
Columbia park receives $22.5M following years of neglect
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

SC Supreme Court puts a pause on application process for Richland County judgeship amid...
South Carolina Supreme Court puts a pause on application process for Richland County judgeship amid litigation
Teens in custody after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles
Teens in custody after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies searching for Lexington County siblings
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...
What Trump’s top rivals, allies in S.C. say about his indictment ahead of Columbia visit
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years