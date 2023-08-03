SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers ramp up into tonight

As we continue to push into Thursday, rain chances will be on the increase into tonight.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue to push into Thursday, rain chances will be on the increase into tonight.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • Isolated rain chances increase today, with highs in the mid 80s.
  • Heavier rain potential settles in tonight, lasting into early Friday morning. Up to an 1″ of rainfall is possible.
  • Rain chances break up later into Friday, leading to more weekend sun with limited shower & storm chances.
  • Highs get back to the low 90s as we press into the weekend.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

A good Thursday morning all! A trough in the jet stream pushes in from the west today. More cloud cover will press in along with some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, setting the stage for more rain chances into tonight.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Heavier rain potential will be possible for our Thursday night, up to an inch in some spots, lingering into early Friday morning.

Some clouds will give way to breaks of sun later tomorrow though, with highs pushing back to the mid-80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday and Sunday still look to come along with more sunshine, with only a spotty chance of showers & storms.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy skies settle in. At times, isolated pm rain showers filter in with heavier rain into tonight. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms early on, switching to some later day breaks of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: More sun breaks out with a spotty storm chance. Highs push closer to 91 degrees.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with a stray t-storm possible. Highs are back to the low 90s.

Monday: Hotter high temps in the mid-90s with isolated p.m. storms.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina State...
S.C. leaders believe new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
During the hearing, attorneys for both sides delivered their arguments, nine people spoke on...
Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte sentenced to seven years in prison
A commercial structure fire broke out at the 4600 block of Edmund Highway near South Congaree.
Commercial structure fire in Lexington County under control, roads back open

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/3/23
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds with showers Thursday