FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers ramp up into tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue to push into Thursday, rain chances will be on the increase into tonight.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated rain chances increase today, with highs in the mid 80s.

Heavier rain potential settles in tonight, lasting into early Friday morning. Up to an 1″ of rainfall is possible.

Rain chances break up later into Friday, leading to more weekend sun with limited shower & storm chances.

Highs get back to the low 90s as we press into the weekend.

First Alert Summary

A good Thursday morning all! A trough in the jet stream pushes in from the west today. More cloud cover will press in along with some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, setting the stage for more rain chances into tonight.

Heavier rain potential will be possible for our Thursday night, up to an inch in some spots, lingering into early Friday morning.

Some clouds will give way to breaks of sun later tomorrow though, with highs pushing back to the mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday still look to come along with more sunshine, with only a spotty chance of showers & storms.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy skies settle in. At times, isolated pm rain showers filter in with heavier rain into tonight. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms early on, switching to some later day breaks of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: More sun breaks out with a spotty storm chance. Highs push closer to 91 degrees.

Sunday: A good deal of sun with a stray t-storm possible. Highs are back to the low 90s.

Monday: Hotter high temps in the mid-90s with isolated p.m. storms.

