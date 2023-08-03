SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Earthquake reported in Pickens County

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Pickens County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Pickens County early Thursday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 3.3 miles northwest of Six Mile at 2:11 a.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 5 kilometers.

The USGS mentioned that this earthquake was 10.8 miles north of Clemson and 14.9 miles west of Easley.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 35 new endorsements from South Carolina officials

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina State...
S.C. leaders believe new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more
During the hearing, attorneys for both sides delivered their arguments, nine people spoke on...
Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte sentenced to seven years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Officers were seen investigating the property of Robert Mills House and Gardens on Blanding...
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia

Latest News

The Forest Acres and Columbia Police Departments reported a power outage at major intersections...
Multiple businesses and homes without power in Forest Acres and City of Columbia after outage
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported a team was sent to inspect a Richland...
South Carolina Department of Corrections inspection team conducted audit on Richland County jail
Columbia Children's Theatre presents The Little Mermaid
First Alert News Desk: Anthony Bockus arrested on charges