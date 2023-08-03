SkyView
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting Thursday morning.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting Thursday morning.

Deputies said around 4:30 a.m. on August 3, at the 200 block of Longs Pond Road, investigators gathered that shots were fired after two women and two men were fighting.

One man was shot in the upper body and he is at the hospital receiving treatment said investigators.

At this time, deputies believed the shooting was a disagreement between people who knew each other.

