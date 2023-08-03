Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting Thursday morning.

Deputies said around 4:30 a.m. on August 3, at the 200 block of Longs Pond Road, investigators gathered that shots were fired after two women and two men were fighting.

One man was shot in the upper body and he is at the hospital receiving treatment said investigators.

At this time, deputies believed the shooting was a disagreement between people who knew each other.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.