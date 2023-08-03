Columbia park receives $22.5M following years of neglect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, Columbia City Council approved a park revitalization project following months of discussion and scrutiny.

Once hailed as the crown jewel of Columbia, Finlay Park in the heart of downtown is now approved for a major overhaul and grand return by 2025.

Renamed under Mayor Kirkman Finlay, the century-old property was revitalized in 1991 with a manmade waterfall, stream and lake.

Despite the park’s initial success, it slowly evolved into the unofficial home for Columbia’s homeless and indigent population. The waterfall remains inoperative.

At-Large Councilman Howard Duvall credits the Finlay Park woes to a changing demographic, influx of transient people and decline in park amenities.

Come Tuesday, the 18-acre park received $22.5M from council to distribute across the property over the next two years.

“One of the things the new park will have is facilities for park rangers and hospitality people that will be working in the park. We think that more eyes available on the park, 24/7, will make it a safer place for everybody,” said Duvall on Wednesday.

Per the city, construction goals include but aren’t limited to:

Improving ADA circulation and making destinations accessible

Providing a unique destination playground

Increasing safety and visibility

Revitalizing the fountain, waterfalls and pond

Improving connectivity of pond

Constructing new multi-use structures for events and park activation

Relocating the band stage to project sound away from the adjacent neighborhood

Integrating public art

Improving the lawn areas for events

Preserving the Vista Greenway connection

As it relates to the broader homeless problem, Duvall pointed out that Columbia already offers alternative shelters and encourages the indigent to take advantage of them.

He went on to say that Findlay Park’s landscape is going to change as not to encourage visitors to make shelter or sleep in the shrubbery.

“We think the safety issue will be taken care of by stronger enforcement and more people from the city working at the park all the time,” continued Duvall.

In a statement from Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, he told WIS:

“Finlay Park has the potential to be a crown jewel in the center of Columbia and we are excited to restore it to that stature. Our city is committed to making this park an event space, a green hangout, and generally just a safer place to enjoy being outside in the middle of downtown. By dedicating resources and security, on top of our planned renovations, we will have a top public destination right here in our state’s capital city. I’m excited for the future of Finlay Park.”

City officials say the construction is expected to take approximately 22 to 24 months at no expense to taxpayers.

