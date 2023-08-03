SkyView
Bear steals golf clubs, drags bag into woods

A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera. (Source: CNN, Karim Lalani, golfdigest.com, "Cocaine Bear"/Universal Pictures, Mark Pettie, "The Yogi Bear Show"/Hanna-Barbera Productions)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CNN) – A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera.

The clubs belonged to Jerome Gignac, who was golfing at Westwood Plateau Golf Club in Vancouver on Monday.

When Gignac got to the 13th hole, a female black bear approached his cart and took off with his bag of clubs.

Gignac insists there was no food in his bag.

Gignac started to follow the bear, shouting at it, but the animal dragged the bag down a ravine.

Fortunately for Gignac, all the clubs fell out of the bag as the bear dragged it, so the golfer wasn’t left empty-handed.

“I got really lucky there,” Gignac said. “All the clubs were dumped out. The putter was still in there, just as it went over the edge, and it fell out just at the edge of the ravine.”

The bear got away with a dozen golf balls, tees and the bag itself.

Gignac said he was unable to retrieve those items. Unfortunately, he had just recently purchased the new bag.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

