After winning $200K from Midlands lottery, winner said “it feels life changing.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a typical day for a Midlands man until he bought a winning lottery ticket.

The winner stopped by the Community Mart at 4101 Road for a drink and when he was walking out the door, he decided to spend his spare change on a $5 lottery ticket. When he saw the $200,000 prize on the ticket, he put his glass on to be sure. o

“It was life-changing,” he said. “I had no clue I was going to win,” he said. “You never think it’s going to be you.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave three top prizes of $200,000 in the Money Multiplier game.

