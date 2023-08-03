SkyView
After winning $200K from Midlands lottery, winner said “it feels life changing.”

It was a typical day for a Midlands man until he bought a winning lottery ticket. He said it...
It was a typical day for a Midlands man until he bought a winning lottery ticket. He said it was a typical day until he bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.(Olivia Dols)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a typical day for a Midlands man until he bought a winning lottery ticket.

The winner stopped by the Community Mart at 4101 Road for a drink and when he was walking out the door, he decided to spend his spare change on a $5 lottery ticket. When he saw the $200,000 prize on the ticket, he put his glass on to be sure. o

“It was life-changing,” he said. “I had no clue I was going to win,” he said. “You never think it’s going to be you.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave three top prizes of $200,000 in the Money Multiplier game.

