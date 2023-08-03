SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina State...
S.C. leaders believe new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more
During the hearing, attorneys for both sides delivered their arguments, nine people spoke on...
Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte sentenced to seven years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
A commercial structure fire broke out at the 4600 block of Edmund Highway near South Congaree.
Commercial structure fire in Lexington County under control, roads back open

Latest News

FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday published the draft guidelines on its site,...
China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day
Children younger than 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes of phone time.
China proposes limiting children's smartphone time
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September