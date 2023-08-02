SkyView
WATCH LIVE: S.C. Dept. of Corrections announces re-entry program for incarcerated people

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) announced a re-entry program with Wells Fargo and Concordance, a nonprofit that works to reduce repeat criminal offenses from people returning to the community from incarceration.

Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at a press conference at the State Capitol Building Wednesday at 11 a.m.

You can watch the announcement here or on our YouTube page.

