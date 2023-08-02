WATCH LIVE: S.C. Dept. of Corrections announces re-entry program for incarcerated people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) announced a re-entry program with Wells Fargo and Concordance, a nonprofit that works to reduce repeat criminal offenses from people returning to the community from incarceration.

Gov. Henry McMaster spoke at a press conference at the State Capitol Building Wednesday at 11 a.m.

You can watch the announcement here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.