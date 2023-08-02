SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

University of South Carolina to admit top 10% of S.C. high school classes

The University of South Carolina (USC) announced students who achieve the highest ranking in...
The University of South Carolina (USC) announced students who achieve the highest ranking in their graduating class will be guaranteed admission to the school.(Nick Neville)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) announced students who are among the highest ranks in their graduating class will have guaranteed admission to the school.

Officials said students will be admitted who are ranked in the top 10% of their high school graduating class starting with the fall 2024 application cycle. School administrators said the application for the Fall 2024 admission opened on August 1, 2023, and more details are available on the admissions site.

“Across every corner of our state, talented students who aspire to a college degree can count on finding a home and a future at the University of South Carolina,” President Michael Amiridis says. “By welcoming the top 10 percent of our state’s high school graduates, we are reinforcing our commitment to access and excellence in education for South Carolina citizens.”

In order to qualify for guaranteed admission, students will have to be ranked in the top 10% of their class and will be graduating from a public high school in South Carolina said school administrators.

Admission officials added residents who will graduate from an independent school with a graduation class of 20 or more students will be admitted regardless of test scores, provided they complete the required college preparatory high school course curriculum and are otherwise eligible for admission.

“As our state’s flagship university, USC has an obligation to be accessible to South Carolinians. The University’s announcement today is consistent with our mission and sends a strong message that the USC System is committed to educating South Carolinians, which is what our state’s citizens and elected leaders should expect from us when they invest in higher education,” said USC Board of Trustee Chair Thad Westbrook.

Verrzl said more than half of South Carolina residents ranked in the top 10% of their high school class already apply to USC.

“Despite their high rank in high school, a significant number of the remaining students may not believe they will be accepted at USC. We want them to know they are competitive, and we welcome them to the state’s flagship university,” Verzyl said.

The four-year comprehensive universities of the USC System – USC Aiken, USC Beaufort and USC Upstate – also will guarantee admission to all South Carolina students who ranked in the top 20 percent of their graduating class and who are otherwise eligible for admission according to a press release.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after firing at deputies in hours-long stand off
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) is expected to make an announcement on a...
WATCH LIVE: S.C. Dept. of Corrections announces re-entry program for incarcerated people
Officials say law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley
LIVE: Law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley, officials say
The World Food Marketplace is officially opened in the Midlands in an area that has been...
World Food Market Place opening in the Midlands