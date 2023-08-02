University of South Carolina to admit top 10% of S.C. high school classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) announced students who are among the highest ranks in their graduating class will have guaranteed admission to the school.

Officials said students will be admitted who are ranked in the top 10% of their high school graduating class starting with the fall 2024 application cycle. School administrators said the application for the Fall 2024 admission opened on August 1, 2023, and more details are available on the admissions site.

“Across every corner of our state, talented students who aspire to a college degree can count on finding a home and a future at the University of South Carolina,” President Michael Amiridis says. “By welcoming the top 10 percent of our state’s high school graduates, we are reinforcing our commitment to access and excellence in education for South Carolina citizens.”

In order to qualify for guaranteed admission, students will have to be ranked in the top 10% of their class and will be graduating from a public high school in South Carolina said school administrators.

Admission officials added residents who will graduate from an independent school with a graduation class of 20 or more students will be admitted regardless of test scores, provided they complete the required college preparatory high school course curriculum and are otherwise eligible for admission.

“As our state’s flagship university, USC has an obligation to be accessible to South Carolinians. The University’s announcement today is consistent with our mission and sends a strong message that the USC System is committed to educating South Carolinians, which is what our state’s citizens and elected leaders should expect from us when they invest in higher education,” said USC Board of Trustee Chair Thad Westbrook.

Verrzl said more than half of South Carolina residents ranked in the top 10% of their high school class already apply to USC.

“Despite their high rank in high school, a significant number of the remaining students may not believe they will be accepted at USC. We want them to know they are competitive, and we welcome them to the state’s flagship university,” Verzyl said.

The four-year comprehensive universities of the USC System – USC Aiken, USC Beaufort and USC Upstate – also will guarantee admission to all South Carolina students who ranked in the top 20 percent of their graduating class and who are otherwise eligible for admission according to a press release.

