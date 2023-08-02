SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighters respond to scrap fire in Lexington County

City officials said crews found a burning large scrap pile outside Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m.
City officials said crews found a burning large scrap pile outside Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire Service along with the West Columbia Fire Department responded to a scrap fire on the 2300 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington.

City officials said crews found a burning large scrap pile outside Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Richland County deputies
Officers were seen investigating the property of Robert Mills House and Gardens on Blanding...
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

State unveils new reentry program
State unveils new reentry program
Emory University released data that shows why researchers are seeing a significant increase in...
NBC’s Today Show visits Congaree National Park for story on South Carolina snake bites
Emory University released data that shows why researchers are seeing a significant increase in...
NBC’s Today Show visits Congaree National Park for story on South Carolina snake bites
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds with showers Thursday