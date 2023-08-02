Firefighters respond to scrap fire in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Fire Service along with the West Columbia Fire Department responded to a scrap fire on the 2300 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington.

City officials said crews found a burning large scrap pile outside Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

