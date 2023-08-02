SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has given more than $55 million to her Eras tour crew, People magazine reported.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers.

The Grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later this month, Swift takes the Eras tour to Latin America and then heads across the pond to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after firing at deputies in hours-long stand off
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
The World Food Marketplace is officially opened in the Midlands in an area that has been...
World Food Market Place opening in the Midlands
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky