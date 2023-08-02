SkyView
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs

Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a pack of dogs. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Hawaii after an elderly man was killed by a pack of dogs.

KHNL reports that a man in his 70s was mauled by four dogs on Tuesday morning while in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

A witness said he saw the man being attacked on the road by a group of large dogs. They were able to chase the dogs off and call 911.

Police officers said they saw a man lying unconscious in the roadway when they arrived at the scene.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said.

His identity is currently being withheld until identification is made and the next of kin is contacted. An autopsy is also scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police said the dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the attack.

The owners have since surrendered the dogs, along with a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police have opened a negligent and failure to control a dangerous dog case. It is considered a felony crime.

“This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided,” Moszkowicz said.

If convicted, the dogs’ owners could face up to ten years in prison, a $25,000 fine along with the dogs being euthanized.

Hawaii County police said investigators are looking into claims that the dogs were reported as stray animals in the past.

