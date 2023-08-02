SkyView
NBC’s Today Show visits Congaree National Park for story on South Carolina snake bites

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Congaree National Park was featured on NBC’s Today Show.

Emory University released data that shows why researchers are seeing a significant increase in the chances of being bitten by a snake in South Carolina as temperatures rise.

NBC News Correspondent Emilie Ikeda gave tips on what to do if you come face-to-face with a snake from the park.

