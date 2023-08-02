LIVE: Law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley, officials say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer was killed on train tracks in Easley Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer was killed along the tracks but they have not clarified which agency the officer was with.

The department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

