LIVE: Law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley, officials say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer was killed on train tracks in Easley Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer was killed along the tracks but they have not clarified which agency the officer was with.

Death investigation underway in Easley
Death investigation underway in Easley

The department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

Stay tuned for more information.

