Gaston Co. dog owner speaks out after 14 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting on his property

The dogs will be taken to an undisclosed location to continue receiving exams and treatment.
The Humane Society of the United STates assists the Gaston County Police Department in the...
The Humane Society of the United STates assists the Gaston County Police Department in the rescue of 14 dogs from an alleged dogfighting situation.(Meredith Lee)
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - According to The Humane Society and Gaston County Police, 14 dogs were rescued from an alleged dogfighting and cruelty situation in Gastonia Wednesday morning.

Police issued a search warrant at a home on East Sixth Avenue.

According to The Humane Society, dogs were found in makeshift wooden and wire enclosures.

Veterinarians noted the dogs had dental issues, skin conditions, missing hair, puncture wounds and scars consistently seen in dogfighting operations.

According to the Humane Society, items related to dogfighting were also found on the property.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks spoke with the man who lives in the house and says he owns the dogs. He claims he is not involved in dogfighting.

“I don’t dog fight!” Henrique Durant told WBTV. “Dogfighting is illegal and it’s cruelty to animals!”

Durant had an explanation for the injuries.

“My one female got out the cage and then she went cage hopping from one to the other, cage hopping.”

He claims he has been compliant with animal control.

“They told me to get all my rabies shots and all my tags, and I went and got all my rabies shots and tags and this is what I come home to,” he said.

“It’s always haunting … seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team. “We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs. No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

[Read also: Man arrested in dogfighting ring bust; 106 dogs rescued]

Gaston County Police said this is the result of a more than two- month long investigation into a report of numerous dogs at the location being used for dog fighting.

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” Capt. Kyle Yancey said.

Neighbors told WBTV they were aware that numerous dogs lived on the property.

“It was excessive,” one neighbor said. “Every day, just barking, barking, barking, barking.”

The dogs will be taken to an undisclosed location to continue receiving exams and treatment.

According to Gaston County Police, no arrest warrants have been issued.

“If I’m dog fighting, then how the hell do I have a Pitbull living inside with a Yorkie?” Durant said.

WBTV is working to confirm more information. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

The Humane Society and Gaston County Police Department spent the morning rescuing 14 dogs from an alleged dogfighting and cruelty situation.

