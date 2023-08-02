FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloud cover & rain potential increase after today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine wins out for this Wednesday, but rain activity is set to make a return later into Thursday.

First Alert Headlines

Today looks dry and mostly sunny, with highs chasing down 90 degrees.

Isolated rain chances increase on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.

The rain lasts into the weekend with the best shot of more widespread showers on Friday.

First Alert Summary

A good Wednesday morning everyone! Mainly sunny skies take command for today with highs pushing close to 90, or falling just shy.

A trough in the jet stream approaches from the west into Thursday. More cloud cover will press in along with some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, setting the stage for more rain chances into the week.

The trough moves a little to the east and continues to bring a better chance of rain and storms on Friday, as highs fall below 85 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday still look a little unsettled unsettled with a spotty chance of showers and storms, as high temps rise.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A good deal of sunshine wins the day. High temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies into the day. At times, isolated pm rain showers filter in. Highs only in the mid-80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms early into the afternoon. Some late day breaks of sun. Highs in the low mid-80s.

Saturday: Partial sun with an isolated chance of rain and storms. Highs push closer to 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few stray storms possible. Highs are back to the low 90s.

