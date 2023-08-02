SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloud cover & rain potential increase after today!

Temps will top off in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday with some rain and storms possible too.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine wins out for this Wednesday, but rain activity is set to make a return later into Thursday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • Today looks dry and mostly sunny, with highs chasing down 90 degrees.
  • Isolated rain chances increase on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.
  • The rain lasts into the weekend with the best shot of more widespread showers on Friday.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

A good Wednesday morning everyone! Mainly sunny skies take command for today with highs pushing close to 90, or falling just shy.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

A trough in the jet stream approaches from the west into Thursday. More cloud cover will press in along with some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, setting the stage for more rain chances into the week.

The trough moves a little to the east and continues to bring a better chance of rain and storms on Friday, as highs fall below 85 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday still look a little unsettled unsettled with a spotty chance of showers and storms, as high temps rise.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A good deal of sunshine wins the day. High temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies into the day. At times, isolated pm rain showers filter in. Highs only in the mid-80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms early into the afternoon. Some late day breaks of sun. Highs in the low mid-80s.

Saturday: Partial sun with an isolated chance of rain and storms. Highs push closer to 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few stray storms possible. Highs are back to the low 90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after firing at deputies in hours-long stand off
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Temps will top off in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday with some rain and storms possible too.
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/2/23
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps for this week and storm chances remain
WIS 12-1p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Midday, 8/1/23