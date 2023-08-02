SkyView
Emergency crews work commercial structure fire in Lexington County

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County advised the public to avoid an area where emergency crews, including Lexington County Fire Service (LCFS), are working a commercial structure fire.

The fire broke out at the 4600 block of Edmund Highway near South Congaree in West Columbia.

Lexington County posted on Twitter two lanes of Edmund Highway are currently shut down.

