Emergency crews work commercial structure fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County advised the public to avoid an area where emergency crews, including Lexington County Fire Service (LCFS), are working a commercial structure fire.

The fire broke out at the 4600 block of Edmund Highway near South Congaree in West Columbia.

Lexington County posted on Twitter two lanes of Edmund Highway are currently shut down.

Lexington County Fire Service is currently working a commercial structure fire in the 4600 block of Edmund Highway near South Congaree. Two lanes of Edmund Highway are shut down at this time. Please avoid this area as emergency crews are working. pic.twitter.com/p0foE8E5eW — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) August 2, 2023

