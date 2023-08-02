Deputies search for suspects in connection with alleged attempted break-in

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies are on the search for two individuals in connection with an attempted home robbery.

Officials said just after 9 p.m. on Monday, July 17, surveillance video showed two masked individuals attempting to break into a home on Tanglewood Road.

The two persons of interest have been accused of damaging a window while attempting to break into the home and the security alarm caused the suspects to leave without entering the house according to a press release.

If you have any information about the attempted break-in please contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC or using the mobile app on P3Tips.com

