Columbia Housing applications opened for The Oaks at St. Anna’s Park Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Applications are now open for potential new residents for the Oaks at St. Annas’ Park reported Columbia Housing.

On Wednesday, August 2, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. officials said this first phase will include 45 - 2 & 3 bedroom units, and the very first applications will only be available to former residents of Gonzales Gardens as of December 15, 2015.

Oaks at St. Anna’s Park is the redevelopment of the former Gonzales Gardens public housing site said housing administrators, St. Anna’s Park is a new mixed income community that offers both affordable housing units with Project Based Vouchers and unrestricted Market Rate units added officials.

For additional information, please contact Denise Caldwell at dcaldwell@columbiahousingsc.org and fill out an application here.

