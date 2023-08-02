SkyView
Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to party under the sea as the Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘The Little Mermaid!’

Cast members, Naiya Fernandez and Madeline Kunz, came to WIS to tell us all about the phenomenal show!

The next show will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at CA Johnson High School.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

