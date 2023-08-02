SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown

The incident happened just outside of Bank of America Stadium.
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are without power after a tractor-trailer took down several poles in uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened at West Morehead Street and Clarkson Street, just north of Bank of America Stadium, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed more than 800 customers are without power as of 4:30 a.m.

As many as 1,600 people had been in the dark immediately after the incident.

Crews are on scene working to restore power and repair damaged poles.

The outage map estimates power may not be fully restored to the area until 6 p.m., potentially affecting the Panthers’ annual Fan Fest. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after firing at deputies in hours-long stand off
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law...
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Downed power lines close Beltline Boulevard
The Irmo Police Department reported eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard has been shut down to one...
First Alert Traffic: Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard experiencing multiple lane closures
The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Lexington police advised drivers to use alternate route due to crash
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported drivers should be prepared for...
SCDOT: Construction work planned on Monticello Road on I-20 eastbound
Nightly traffic detours I-26 near Chapin