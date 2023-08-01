SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines. (WKYT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A family is in mourning after relentless flooding in Kentucky led to the death of a 52-year-old woman.

The coroner in Nicholas County, Kentucky, identified the victim as Rosa Rowland.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Rowland was found dead on the morning of July 28 in the area of West Headquarters Road.

Rowland’s body was discovered nearly a mile downstream from her demolished home, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner said Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines.

Rowland’s family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her last dollar to someone in need.

Her family is raising money for funeral expenses through donations on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 7th largest prize ever
A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier credited with saving life of 90-year-old woman
A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier saves life of 90-year-old woman
The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can't get to her