Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after being ejected following crash in Richland County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.

Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Fox Grove Circle, while a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Summit Ridge Drive when the two vehicles collided at the intersection, ejecting the driver of the motorcyce, who was not wearing a helmet, from the motorcycle.

Lance Corporal William Bennets added the driver was transported to a hospital where they later died due to their injuries

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

