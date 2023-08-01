Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after being ejected following crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.

Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Fox Grove Circle, while a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Summit Ridge Drive when the two vehicles collided at the intersection, ejecting the driver of the motorcyce, who was not wearing a helmet, from the motorcycle.

Lance Corporal William Bennets added the driver was transported to a hospital where they later died due to their injuries

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

