Richland County deputies negotiating with barricaded suspect who threatened to kill himself and others

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies are dealing with a barricaded suspect situation.

Deputies said the suspect is barricaded inside a home on the 100 block of Morningside Drive, Crisis negotiators and the Richland County Special Response Team are communicating with an armed man who threatened to kill himself, others, and law enforcement.

The public has been advised by deputies to avoid the area at this time. Officials add deputies believe no one is hurt and the barricaded suspect is inside the home.

