Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified Allen Crawford, 32, of Chapel Hill, N.C. as the motorcyclist who died.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford said.

Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Fox Grove Circle, while Crawford, who was driving a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Summit Ridge Drive when the two vehicles collided at the intersection, ejecting Crawford off the motorcycle.

Officials add Crawford was not wearing a helmet. Lance Corporal William Bennets said Crawford was transported to a hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

