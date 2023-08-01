Portion of Orangeburg roads closed due to crosswalks installations

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The installation of crosswalks is set to cause some road closures in Orangeburg.

According to the City of Orangeburg, a portion of Russell and Broughton Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on August 1 and 2.

Officials said detours will be clearly marked.

