Portion of Orangeburg roads closed due to crosswalks installations

The installation of crosswalks is set to cause some road closures in Orangeburg.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The installation of crosswalks is set to cause some road closures in Orangeburg.

According to the City of Orangeburg, a portion of Russell and Broughton Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on August 1 and 2.

Officials said detours will be clearly marked.

