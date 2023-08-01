Orangeburg County deputies make arrest in fatal Berkeley County shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Berkeley County man.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Tuesday 23-year-old Justin Oliver was charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On July 27, deputies were notified of a 22-year-old man face down off Walker Drive. Deputies said a resident who lived nearby informed investigators of hearing multiple gunshots at some time around 6 a.m.

A 23-year-old Siera Dangerfield was also tied to the case, Ravenell stated.

Dangerfield was charged with obstruction of justice after investigators determined her conflicting statements were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to a warrant.

Ravenell said the case is still under investigation.

