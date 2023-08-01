SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands nonprofit launches campaign for voting registration among young people with disabilities

Disability Rights South Carolina is excited to launch its "Voting is My Right" campaign, which...
A nonprofit organization that protects and advances the legal, civil, and human rights of people with disabilities in the Palmetto State, Disability Rights South Carolina, is launching its “Voting is My Right,” campaign.(Forrest Clonts | Disability Rights South Carolina)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit organization that protects and advances the legal, civil, and human rights of people with disabilities in the Palmetto State, Disability Rights South Carolina, is launching its “Voting is My Right,” campaign.

Officials said the statewide campaign will promote voter registration, voter education, and voter encouragement among young people with disabilities.

“We want people with disabilities to know that voting is more accessible than ever in South Carolina,” says Beth Franco, executive director of Disability Rights South Carolina. “With the addition of curbside voting, early voting, and absentee voting by mail, people with disabilities have more options to cast their vote and make a difference.”

The purpose of Disability Rights South Carolina is to collaborate with local and state government agencies to enhance accessibility and streamline the voter registration process according to a press release.

“Voting is a right, not a privilege,” says Franco. “Our goal at Disability Rights South Carolina is to build a society where all people, regardless of type or severity of disability can exercise their right to vote independently and privately.”

The launching of the Voting is My Right campaign reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of individuals with disabilities and building a more equitable society said officials.

Disability Rights South Carolina wants to inform and inspire people with disabilities while breaking down the barriers of voting. For more information, visit Voting is My Right.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and...
WATCH LIVE: Woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed seeks bond
McMaster holds signing ceremony for criminalizing fentanyl bill
The installation of crosswalks is set to cause some road closures in Orangeburg.
Portion of Orangeburg roads closed due to crosswalk installations
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a motorcyclist died after a crash in Richland County.
Richland County Coroner identified motorcyclist who died following crash