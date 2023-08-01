Midlands nonprofit launches campaign for voting registration among young people with disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit organization that protects and advances the legal, civil, and human rights of people with disabilities in the Palmetto State, Disability Rights South Carolina, is launching its “Voting is My Right,” campaign.

Officials said the statewide campaign will promote voter registration, voter education, and voter encouragement among young people with disabilities.

“We want people with disabilities to know that voting is more accessible than ever in South Carolina,” says Beth Franco, executive director of Disability Rights South Carolina. “With the addition of curbside voting, early voting, and absentee voting by mail, people with disabilities have more options to cast their vote and make a difference.”

The purpose of Disability Rights South Carolina is to collaborate with local and state government agencies to enhance accessibility and streamline the voter registration process according to a press release.

“Voting is a right, not a privilege,” says Franco. “Our goal at Disability Rights South Carolina is to build a society where all people, regardless of type or severity of disability can exercise their right to vote independently and privately.”

The launching of the Voting is My Right campaign reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of individuals with disabilities and building a more equitable society said officials.

Disability Rights South Carolina wants to inform and inspire people with disabilities while breaking down the barriers of voting. For more information, visit Voting is My Right.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.