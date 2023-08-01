Man arrested, accused of kidnapping family member

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) arrested a man accused of kidnapping a family member overnight at the Brickyard Village Condominiums in Covenant Crossing.

Police said 29-year-old Claudio DeGregorio is facing kidnapping/abduction, burglary, breaking and entering and weapons violations charges.

FAPD were dispatched Monday at 5:20 a.m. to a caller that stated they were asked to call the police after being flagged down by a man who said he had an armed family member threatening to kill another nearby the condominium complex.

Police said they arrived on the scene four minutes later and found DeGregorio outside and armed with a rifle standing the victim by a truck.

Officers told DeGregorio to drop his wearing; however, police said the man ignored the command and shouted back “Y’all are gonna have to shoot me.”

Police said DeGregorio then grabbed the victim to force her into the truck.

Three FAPD officers were able to taser DeGregorio from behind and incapacitate him.

DeGregorio was arrested, taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

